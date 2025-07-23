ASTON Ingham CC scored four out of four wins on Saturday, with the village club's 1sts downing city hosts Gloucester by 34 runs in their West of England Premier League clash.
Nic Merrin departed without scoring for the visitors, but fellow Aston opener Oliver Henson went on to score 51 off 80 balls, including a six and eight fours.
Aston were 90-3 after his departure, and soon afterwards 93-4.
But Gus Carini-Roberts and Dharzekanth Yoganadan then added 122 for the fifth wicket, the former scoring 57 and the sixth man going on to notch an unbeaten 62 as the visitors reached 222-6 off 50 overs.
Gloucester reached 82-1 in reply, and the gamne was in the balance at 177-7 before Dan Smith with two wickets and a run out wrapped things up, with the hosts dismissed for 188 in 45.2 overs.
Smith took four for 30 off 7.2 overs, backed by 2-10-3 from Angus Bartlett and single wickets for Jack Carpenter, Anthony James and Sam Didcot.
The 2nds were untroubled at home to Gloucestershire 7A basement boys Bream 1sts, easing to a 108-run win.
Opener Jimmy Davies with 73, including 11 fours, and No 3 Tim Dulson with a 74 that featured 13 fours, shared a 133-run second wicket stand as Aston raced to 261-4 off their 40 overs, backed by Johnny Keown-Boyd with 47, and Joseph Day and Josh Loade with 25s.
The hosts' attack was always on top as Bream replied, with the visitors dismissed for 153 in 31.2 overs, Frankie Gooding taking 3-14-7.2, Luke Ward 3-48-8 and Ethan Drew-White 2-28-5, backed by single wickets for Day and Will Green.
Aston 3rds matched their 1sts in seeing off Gloucester 3rds at home, Johan Nieuwoudt firing 86 and opener Mark Mathias 82 in a 40-over total of 265-8, with Tom Parsons adding 29.
The city side saw out their overs for the loss of only five wickets, but were bottled up by the Aston attack and could only reach 229, Tom Day taking two wickets and Bryn Evans and Mathias one apiece, with the win lifting the hosts to fourth in Gloucestershire 8A.
And the 4ths made it a Saturday full house, with a tight three-wicket win away to Newent 3rds.
The hosts scored 205-7 off their 40 overs, Sam Waterhouse starring with the ball with three wickets for 11 runs off six overs, backed by Isaac Goulding with a brace and Hritvik Gunreddy with a single wicket, plus a run out.
Aston were soon 10-2, but a 129-run third-wicket partnership between Harry Hollamby who scored 60 off 64 balls, including 11 fours and a six, and Gwyn Evans, who went on to score an unbeaten 83, including 16 fours, set them on course for victory, before they reached 209-7 with 3.3 overs to spare.
The Women’s Softball team also won by seven wickets away to Tewkesbury on Sunday, despite the hosts scoring 173-0 off their 100 balls.
Aston’s openers were equal to the task, Charlotte Yemm firing 82 off 38 balls, including 16 fours, and Samantha Flynn 45 to see them to 174-0 with 15 balls to spare.
Fixtures this Saturday (July 26) include – Aston Ingham 1sts v Bourton Vale 1sts, Woodmancote 2nds v Aston 2nds, Dymock 2nds v Aston 3rds, Aston 4ths v Kingsholm 3rds.
