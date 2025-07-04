AN unbeaten 57 from Matthew Jones helped Monmouth 1st XI to a comfortable nine-wicket away win over a depleted Sully Centurions 2nds side.
Without a full batting line-up to call on, the South East Wales 7 hosts were limited to 114 all out in 22 overs, Harry Desroy taking two wickets for three off his sole over, with single strikes for Peter Keay, Adam Roberts, Ben Pilot and David Teague.
In reply, Monmouth raced to 117-1 in just 11 overs, Jones sharing a 65-run opening stand with Roberts, who scored 34, before partnering Teague with 19 over the line.
The lopsided contest lifted Monmouth above Sudbrook 2nds to second in the table.
Back home, a magnificent 132 off just 79 balls from Jon Roberts helped Monmouth 2nds to a 165-run home win over Abercynon 2nds.
Andrew Dobbie and Jake Teague put on 73 for the first wicket before the latter holed out for 40.
Dobbie and William Wilton then added 54 when the opener went for 35 (127-2).
And that platform allowed Roberts to open his shoulders and crack boundaries to all parts of the ground, firing seven sixes and 14 fours in a 50-run partnership with Wilton, who scored 34, and a 117-run stand with Nick Holt who finished 15 not out.
The centurion could have carried his bat, but was caught last ball of the innings going for another big hit as Monmouth finished on 294-4.
Kieran Shaw soon reduced Abercynon to 36-3, the first wicket a caught and bowled, before Ben McCluskey chipped in with three wickets alongside one for skipper Neilo Saunders to leave the visitors on 100-7.
Just trying to see out their overs was now the order of the day for Abercynon, but two wickets for Holt and one for Sam Brennan dismissed them for 129 with 10 balls left to play.
But Monmouth 3rds agonisingly fell one run short in their run chase away to Porth 2nds, who set a target of 203 all out in 34 overs.
The visitors put themselves in sight of victory, but three wickets in two overs from the same bowler ended their hopes on 202 all out in the 32nd over.
Meanwhile, a superb 120 from Paul Gittins, including 19 fours, helped propel Llanarth 1sts to a 99-run home win over Newport 3rds.
Adam Binmore also struck 64 and Ollie Mann 32 as the hosts racked up 245-2 off their 45 overs.
Newport were then bowled out for 146 in 35.2 overs, Josh Scouller taking 4-22 off three overs, backed by wicket braces for Tom Stentiford and Dennis Heath.
But Cynon Valley 1sts beat Llanarth 2nds by six wickets after being set a target of 157-9 in 40 overs.
Chris Page scored 70 and fellow opener Anthony Norris 28, but no one else reached double figures as the Llanarth innings fell away.
And the hosts only needed 25 overs to reach 159-4, Mike Daniels taking two wickets.
Elsewhere, Liam Hurcombe took three wickets and cracked 80 not out as Penallt & Redbrook beat Churchdown 2nds by seven wickets at home.
Graham Hyde and Ross Williams also took wicket braces as the visitors reached 176-9 in their 40 overs.
Opener Kamaal Mitha then scored 55 in a fruitful partnership with Hurcombe as the hosts reached 177-3 in the 32nd over, leaving them second in Gloucestershire 8A.
Leaders St Briavels came a cropper however away to Aston Ingham 3rds after dismissing them for 165 in 37.3 overs, Tommy Rowe taking three wickets and Tyrone Hoskins and Nathan Meredith two apiece.
But the wheels came off when the visitors plummeted from 41-1 to 46-7, finally all out for a lowly 92 in 27.2 overs.
