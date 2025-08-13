A ROUND 100 from Gareth Jones fired Monmouth 1st XI to a four-wicket win away to St Fagans 3rds to keep their title hopes on course.
The Cardiff outfit set a competitive target of 244-6 off their 40 overs, fighting back from 30-2 in the eighth over, when Eddie Atkinson took two wickets in two balls.
Jones also secured a wicket brace, and Harry Desroy and William Wilton one apiece.
And in reply, the opener then blasted a century off 82 balls, including 16 fours and a six, anchoring the innings until holing out sixth wicket on 214.
Peter Keay with 33 not out and Will Hickmott with an unbeaten 15 then saw them to 250-6, the former blasting a six to win it, leaving the visitors top of South East Wales 7 with three games to play.
The 2nds lost by 43 runs though at home to Lisvane 4ths, restricted to 177-7 in 40 overs chasing a target of 220 all out.
Skipper Neil Saunders took 4-39, Jack Mallen 3-15 and Sam Brennan and Aled Jones one apiece.
But the batters couldn't find enough gaps to challenge the total, despite 56 not out from Mallen, 48 from Jake Teague, 20 from Saunders and 15 from Ian Morgan.
Gloucestershire 8A leaders Penallt & Redbrook CC 1st XI suffered an agonising five-run loss at home to Aston Ingham 3rds, but stay top by just two points from near neighbours St Briavels.
Graham Emerson took five wickets for 31 runs as Aston reached 200-6 off their 40 overs, before firing 41 in an opening partnership of 113 with skipper Kamaal Mitha.
The latter went on to score 52, with No 3 Liam Hurcombe adding 31, but the lower order then struggled from 155-3, only reaching 195-8 in their 40 overs.
Nathan Meredith cracked a fantastic 128 not out off 108 balls as title rivals St Briavels took advantage by beating Gloucester 3rds by 56 runs away.
Meredith's knock in the visitors' 40-over 262-4 included 19 fours, with skipper opener Will Peters firing 54 in a 96-run second-wicket partnership with the centurion, and Darryl Reynolds 42 in a 104-run third-wicket partnership.
In reply, Nasrat Ahmadzai hit 108 not out and Mohammad Ahmadzai 53, but St Briavels' bowlers put the shackles on, Tommy Rowe taking three wickets and Rob Cole one as Gloucester were restricted to 207-4.
