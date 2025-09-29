IT'S already been 20-years since a Glamorgan player starred for England at senior level – but Chepstow CC's Ben Kellaway is being tipped as a contender to follow in the cricket boots of Ashes star Simon Jones.
The 21-year-old former Chepstow Comprehensive pupil, who helped Wales U18s to the ECB T20 Cup back in 2022, announced himself on the senior stage last year with wickets with each arm in the same over.
The fact he can bowl both right-arm and left-arm off spin is a major part in his armoury, that he has worked hard to develop.
And in his first full county season, the all-rounder scored 813 championship runs at an average 54.20, and took 25 wickets at 32.12, also becoming the youngest Glam player to score a ton and take five wickets in a game, against Gloucestershire in July.
Now being talked about as a contender for the England Lions tour to Australia, just last month he made a stunning debut for Welsh Fire in the Hundred, taking two wickets, three catches and a run out.
And on his X-factor ambidextrous bowling, he said: "How can I make myself stand-out within the game? An off-spinner-batter is one of the most common skills.
"So it was a conversation around how I can become more unique and it's come on a long way since I first let it out last year, but it's still got a way to go.
"It'd be an absolutely unbelievable opportunity (England Lions tour) if it came around. That's definitely a main goal of mine, to go up a level and experience that stuff and show people what I can do," he told BBC Wales.
"It's always been a goal for a youngster like me to represent England – if I can be a Welshman representing England and add my name to a list of not many, that will be a very proud thing."
