MONMOUTH CC weren't going to let the weather rain on their parade, as they were crowned South East Wales 7 champions on Saturday to become the club's fifth team to land a league title.
The game at home to Sully Centurions 2nds was abandoned with the visitors on 159-7 after 28 overs, with every wicket taken by a different bowler – skipper Peter Keay, Ben Pilot, Gareth Jones, Adam Roberts, Jared Janes, Osian Jones and Eddie Atkinson.
Wicket-keeper Gareth Hughes took a stumping and a catch and Will Hickmott a catch, with Matthew Jones and William Wilton completing the team on the day.
And the nine points was enough to secure the title by 13 points from Cardiff side Taw 1st XI.
The final league day of the season was a washout across the region, although Penallt & Redbrook were celebrating as well after taking the Gloucestershire 8A title by 13 points from near neighbours St Briavels.
The weather perhaps gave a helping hand, as they were reduced to 100-8 at third-placed Churchdown before rain stopped play, while Saints had fourth-placed Aston Ingham 3rds tottering at 27-4 when stumps were called.
But Llanarth 1sts suffered cruel luck when they were edged out of an SEW 5 promotion spot by a single point by Dinas Powys after leading them by the same margin at the start of the day.
They were awarded six points after reaching 109-3 in 12 overs away to Newport 3rds, Adam Binmore and Chris Bridges firing an unbeaten 36 and 33 respectively, but Dinas got eight points from restricting visitors Llandaff 3rds to 135-7 in 27 overs.
Elsewhere, Usk 2nds finished second in SEW 3 to win promotion, while the 1sts finished fifth in South Wales Premier One ahead of a packed weekend of top cup action.
Saturday (September 6) sees the SWP T20 Cup semi-final at home to Port Talbot, while on Sunday Usk take on Pontarddullais at Vale CC in the Welsh Senior Cup final.
