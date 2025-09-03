THE rain couldn’t dampen spirits at Newent CC where player coach Jack Cowles completed an incredible season with the bat, firing a huge 1,545 runs, including a 190 not out and four other tons.
While all three Newent CC games were abandoned after starting, the 1sts finished sixth in Gloucestershire 3 after reaching 53-1 away to Rockhampton 2nds, with Cowles unbeaten on 26 not out finishing with a superb 85.83 average.
Back home, Newent Lions reduced Winchcombe 2nds to 114-5 before proceedings were halted, Andrew Brookes with two wickets, leaving them fourth in G9B.
And the G9C 3rds were all out for 110 in 28 overs at home to Andoversford 2nds when stumps were drawn, placing 10th.
Aston Ingham 1sts reached 227 all out off 50 overs at home to Frocester in their West of England Gloucestershire Premier finale before it was abandoned.
Dharzekanth Yoganadan scored 63 off 72 balls, including four sixes and five fours, backed by Gus Carini-Roberts and Nic Merrin with 29s and Anthony James 23, as they finished fourth.
The 2nds completed their match away to Stanway 1sts in one of the few games to beat the downpour, winning by three wickets to also finish fourth in G7A.
Near neighbours Huntley won the division after reducing visitors Woodmancote 2nds to 91-7 before the rain hit, Glyn Bayley taking 3-10-4 and Alex Gray 2-23-3.
But Aston dismissed Stanway for 101 in 30 overs, Jack Carpenter, Dan Smith, Will Green and Tim Dulson all taking wicket braces.
And they then reached 105-7 off 28 overs in reply, Josh Loade firing 36, Mark Mathias 22 not out and Jimmy Davies 18.
Aston 3rds had reason to thank the weather as second-placed G8A hosts St Briavels had them reeling at 27-4 before the rain intervened, with the visitors finishing fourth.
The 4ths had reached 103-3 at home to Ullenwood Bharat 3rds when proceedings were halted however, Martin Jukes hitting 28 and Hritvik Gunreddy 20, leaving them ninth in G9C.
Goodrich 1sts signed off their G5 league campaign with a tight rain-reduced 20-over home win over already-promoted Sheepscombe.
The hosts were 23-2 at one point, but Harry Porter struck 49, Andrew Brown 39 not out, and Jack Lewis 16 not out as Goodrich reached 135-3 off their 20 overs.
Chris Tookey then took four wickets in short order, including two ducks, to reduce them from 20 without loss to 35-2 and then 35-4.
Sheepscombe then put on 47 runs for the fifth wicket before Matt Young removed their opener skipper for 32 (82-5).
Jack Waldis struck next (92-6), and two Alexander Parker wickets (116-8), helped restrict the visitors to 130-8 for a five-run win, leaving Goodrich sixth.
The 2nds edged the G9A second promotion slot by four points after reaching 154-2 in just 11 overs at home to Yorkley, skipper Joseph Griffiths blasting 73 not out off 29 balls, including three sixes and eight fours, backed by Ayrton Lowther with 45 off 19 balls, including four sixes.
Woolhope 1sts are also having a great season, topping Worcestershire 7 South by 35 points with two games left.
They racked up 254-4 in 36 overs at home to Builth Wells 1sts before the rain swept in, Matt Taylor firing an unbeaten 104 off 97 balls, including two sixes and 18 fours, backed by Ali Park with a blistering 54 off 24 balls and Aidan Webb 33.
