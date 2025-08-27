PENALLT & Redbrook CC took a big step towards the Gloucestershire 8A title with a six-wicket win at home to Westbury-on-Severn 2nds on Saturday.
But second-placed rivals St Briavels' hopes took a hit as they lost by five wickets away to eighth-placed Highnam Court 2nds, leaving them 14 points behind their near neighbours.
Shane Claridge took a superb three wickets for 14 runs off eight overs for Penallt & Redbrook, backed by a wicket from Ross Williams as they restricted Westbury to 131-4 off 40 overs.
Vipin Sathy was unlucky not to take wicket conceding only 15 runs off seven overs, matched by Dai Richards with 13 off six, and Geoff Eaves with 19 off eight.
Meanwhile, Saints skipper Tyrone Hoskins made 51, but it needed tailender Tommy Rowe with 21 and last man Pete Lawrence 28 not out to lift them from 115-8 to 171 all out in 37.5 overs.
Highnam always looked in the box seat after compiling 79 for the first wicket however, and despite hope for St Briavels at 129-5, the hosts reached 174 without further loss with five overs to spare.
Penallt & Redbrook’s win opened the gap on Saints and the leaders can clinch the title in their final match away to third-placed Churchdown 2nds, who are 16 points behind.
St Briavels must win and hope their near neighbours come a cropper when they host Aston Ingham 3rds in their final match.
