MONROSS Trailblazer Sam Weale joined an elite group of 63 extreme athletes to complete the 290-mile Arch to Arc challenge last week, raising £21,000 for Muscular Dystrophy UK.
Billed as 'The World's Toughest Triathlon', the Enduroman event saw him run 87 miles from London’s Marble Arch to Dover, swim 22 miles across the English Channel and cycle 181 miles to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.
The 44-year-old was rasing money to help Will Taylor, 15, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), and is the son of a friend who supported him on his Lake Windermere swim two years ago,
Sam took 20 hours 11 minutes for the run, 12.09 for the swim to Calais, and 16.23 for the ride.
He told BBC Hereford and Worcester: "It was always going to be a personal goal, but having met Will and the Taylors, I thought I need to do this for a charity...
"I didn't imagine we'd get anywhere near the total we've got. I put out a very distant dream goal of £10k, but it's just amazing to get what we have."
Trailblazers posted: “Absolute legend. An incredible feat of grit, determination and endurance. Huge congratulations. Sam, you’re an inspiration!”
Comments
