RIVER Wye slalom canoeist Jake Mitchell competed for GB in the U18 European Youth Olympics in Skopje, Macedonia, last week, finishing in seventh place in the top class international event.
This was the Wyedean Canoe Club teenager's first time representing GB, competing in the canoe single against some of the best youth paddlers in the world.
Jake, who comes from Ross and trains regularly at Symonds Yat Rapids and Wilton Bridge on cold dark winter nights, will next compete at the European Canoe Association Championship in Bratislava from August 1-9.
It follows silver medal team success for club mate Sofia Alfer at the U18 World Canoe Slalom Championships in Foix, France, who is in action again this week at the European Championships in Solkan, Slovenia, this week.
Club slalom coach Mike Mitchell said: "This is an amazing achievement for Jake and the Wyedean Slalom Squad.
"We have got such a strong squad of young paddlers training most days at the Yat or at white water course across the country.
"We have six young paddlers who competed in the European Canoe Association championships this Summer who are showing so much talent."
