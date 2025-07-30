THERE was the sweet taste of success for MonRoss Trailblazers at Newton Court Cider near Leominster, as they scooped the overall team award after the final Herefordshire and Borders Summer X-Country race.
Spurred on by the thought of a free pint of cider at the end of the race, they ultimately finished over 12 minutes ahead of their nearest rivals in the final tally, with Kieron Brown also landing the senior male title and Vanessa Ward the women's over-35 crown.
Gavin Jones was also second Senior Male, Ben Humphries third Senior Male, Emma Humphries second Senior Woman (SF), Catherine Finlay second Over-50 Woman, Neil Harper third Over-45 Male, and Andrew Wright second Over-55 Male.
In the Hereford Couriers-hosted 204-strong race itself, where 20 Blazers turned out, Kieron Brown was 11th in 30.35, Gavin Jones 13th (31.00),Richard Cronin 18th (31.32) and Ben Humphries 20th (32.01).
Laura Lelievre was also fastest woman in 33.19, beating Hereford Couriers' Christina Platt by 20 seconds.
The club posted after lifting the team title: "What a phenomenal series for the Trailblazers – a landmark moment as we achieved first place overall in the team competition by over 12 minutes!
"This was our highest-ever turnout and the first time we've claimed the top team title – a testament to every runner’s grit and dedication."
Meanwhile, club member Lowri Bennett smashed the G70 Middle Distance Triathlon at Aberavon at the weekend, taking on a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and finishing with a 13.1 mile run.
She put in a phenomenal performance across the board, crossing the finish line 68th overall, fifth fastest woman and fifth in category.
Also Catherine Finlay made it 99 park runs at the Ross parkrun on Saturday, crossing in 25.49, and is looking forward to passing the 100 milestone.
