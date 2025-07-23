MONROSS Trailblazer Sam Weale is sure to go the extra mile when he takes on the 'world's toughest triathlon' next month.
He'll be pushing the limits of human endurance in the Enduroman Arch to Arc Triathlon – an 87-mile run from London’s Marble Arch to Dover, non-stop swim across the English Channel (minimum 22 miles!), and a 181-mile bike ride from Calais to the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.
Sam's putting himself through the mill in a bid to raise £10,000 for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and the Iron Will Fund.
Sam's challenge, which starts on August 4, isn’t just about personal limits – it’s about Will Taylor, a courageous 15-year-old living with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy.
He was inspired by Will and his incredible family, who have dedicated themselves to raising awareness and hope for others affected by the condition.
Sam has already conquered ultra-marathons, Ironmans, and even swum the length of Lake Windermere – but this will be his biggest challenge yet.
"For someone who’s not a natural swimmer, this will be the toughest thing I’ve ever attempted. But if it helps make a difference, it’ll all be worth it."
To support him go to https://www.justgiving.com/page/sam-weale-1
Meanwhile, Trailblazers turned out in force at the Herefordshire & Borders second Summer XC League race at Westons Orchards in Much Marcle, with a record 29 members turning out for the seasonal event organised by Ledbury Harriers and Malvern Buzzards.
Trailblazers finished 1st, 6th and 13th in the team standings, with Kieron Brown sixth overall in 31.23, closely followed by Gavin Jones in 8th in 31.49.
Richard Cronin was 15th (32.42), Grant White 17th (33.28), Ben Humphries 19th (33.48) and Tom Walmsley 33rd (35.23).
Lucinda Lumley was first woman home in 35th in 35.25, followed by Laura Lelievre in second (35.32), while Megan Gore (36.17) took second Senior Female, and club mate Celine Houareau third (37.51).
