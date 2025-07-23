A TRIO of Spirit of Monmouth runners took part in the Red Hart Blaisdon 10k in midweek, hosted by Forest of Dean AC in memory of their founder and head coach Dave Lucas, reports VICKY ROBERTS.
The fully certified and measured road race on quiet country lanes saw the three Spirits have a great evening running in the 124-strong field.
Jeremy Creasey was first Spirit home taking fifth in age in 50mins 38secs, followed by Marina Wright in 53.53 and Andy Hills in 60.11.
Sunday was time for a challenge in the 10k Rabbit Run that offered the unique opportunity to race on the private grounds of the Merthyr Mawr Warren National Nature Reserve, a haven for wildlife and a trail running paradise.
The route consisted of a mix of hills, forestry, sand dunes, tall corn fields and water features.
Nick Sloper said it was a lot busier than last year and found the pinch points like a boxing match, but that aside he enjoyed the course and finished first Spirit in 1.17.18.
Sian Fielding completed the run in 1.32.13, with Julie Gee home in 2.02.29.
Sunday also saw the Wye Valley Tunnel 10k, half marathon and marathon run, as 750 runners set out from Wyedean School to run along the old railway to Tintern and back.
The 10k out-and-back route predominantly on the old railway line through forestry included 2km running in the tunnel.
Sian ran with Charlotte Brown who had a great time enjoying the atmosphere, whilst her MonRoss Trailblazer son Kieron ran off in the distance to take second place overall in 38.52, 50 seconds behind Cheddar RCwinner Stuart Ivory.
Fastest woman was Rosie Allen in 42.27, while Spirit's Julie Glynn-Jones enjoyed a more relaxed race in the fun event, hosted by Relish Running.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.