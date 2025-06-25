THREE MonRoss Trailblazers took a step back in time on the Offa’s Dyke 15 – a stunning but brutally hilly 15-mile trail race along the ancient rampart.
With more than 2,000ft of elevation and plenty of leg-burning climbs, the Hay-on-Wye to Kington challenge was certainly not for the faint-hearted.
But Grant White delivered a storming performance, crossing the line in two hours nine minutes 17 seconds to place 37th out of 387 runners and 11th in men's over-35.
Neil Harper showed strength, consistency and grit, finishing in 2.30.44 for 118th overall, 103rd man and 26th over-45.
Rachael Aitken ran strongly and steadily, showing determination and endurance to race home in 2.42.04, finishing 36th woman and 12th over-35 woman.
The club posted: "Massive kudos to all three – you did yourselves and MonRoss proud out there!"
The race was won by Sam Juson of Croft Ambrey AC in an amazing 1.36.34, while fastest woman was Lauren Cooper of Parc Bryn Bach in 2.12.17.
They weren't the only ones taking on a mighty hill challenge, club mate Pip Cottrell completing the legendary 22-mile Man v Horse race at Llanwrtyd Wells in an exhausting 4.58.49.
Meanwhile, Forest of Dean and Trailblazers runner Dan Sandford came home fourth quickest and fastest over-50 in a 95-strong Ross-on-Wye 5k park run on Saturday, crossing in 20.45.
Ross Runners’ Nick Relent came home in 24.38, just ahead of Graham Goff of St Weonard's Whippets, who finished in 25.19.
Trailblazers’ Emma Humphries crossed in 26.22, just 15 seconds ahead of club mate Robert Vidler and 24 seconds ahead of Ross Runners’ Chris Mattos.
The free weekly 5k parkrun takes place every Saturday at the Sports Ground at 9am.
For more information and to register with the global parkrun, go to www.parkrun.org.uk/rossonwye/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.