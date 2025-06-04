ON a breezy but sunny Sunday morning, 13 Spirit of Monmouth members took on the challenge of the annual Rack Raid relay race hosted by Cwmbran's Fairwater Runners, reports VICKY ROBERTS.
Established in 1993, it involves over 100 miles of racing split into 13 stages of varying distances around Gwent between historical sites.
The race began at Grosmont Castle and finished at Castell-Y-Bwch around 12 hours later, and involved lots of hill climbs.
Spirit's Sarah Heath started the race with 29 other clubs, and gave them a good start finishing ninth at Skenfrith Castle.
Matt Visser, Vicky Roberts and James Exton continued the relay along old, windy, narrow hilly roads to White Castle, Abergavenny and Old Court Moat at Llantilio Crossenny.
Sarah Baker returning after having a baby then took the baton and ran team Spirit to their hometown, finishing at Monnow Bridge where many supporters cheered on the athletes.
Katie Adams had the honour to run the 12-mile leg to Raglan which included some big climbs, finishing in 1.26.42.
Marina Wright, Brian Evans, Kirk Hill, Lee Davies, Ben Saunders and Rachel Waters then all took their turn, and although tough, all finished with smiles and waves.
Brian finished at Tintern Abbey, whilst Lee enjoyed starting with the backdrop of Chepstow Castle.
Andy Clifton was the last Spirit, running from Caerleon Amphitheatre to Castell-Y-Bwch, with a tough hill to finish.
Spirit finished 23rd overall completing the 100-mile team effort relay in 13.12.29.
Parc Bryn Bach A were first in 10.30.48, followed by Lliswerry in 11.01.00 and Chepstow A in 11.19.44, with Chepstow B 14th in 12.35.22.
Also on Sunday, Spirit’s Charlotte Brown enjoyed her annual Race for Life in Gloucester with her family Kirsty and Paul, raising funds and shaving five minutes off her 10k PB.
