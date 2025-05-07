MONROSS Trailblazers took to the hills and parks for recent runs.
And not content with having run sub-2 hours 48 minutes in the London Marathon, Rich Foster competed in the Cwmdu fell race in the Black Mountains just six days later – a punishing 9.9-mile challenge including 3,020ft of ascent on Pen Tir, Mynydd Llangorse and Mynydd Troed.
Thirty eight runners completed the arduous test, headed by Matthew Poole of Clapham Chasers in 1 hour 32.45, with Rich finishing fastest over-45 man in fifth in 1.43.30.
Amy Freeman of Forest of Dean AC was third woman in 1.51.48, while her club mates Owen McLaughlin and Jacqui Wynds won the over-75 man (2.13.56) and over-70 woman (2.45.04) classes respectively.
The following day it was the turn of Blazers’ Elle Lumley to take on another uphill challenge at the Talgarth Fell Race near Brecon.
Despite having to run off cramp in her quad, she still finished fourth woman in the 8.3-mile, 2,000ft high race, contested by a 48-strong field.
Ben Mitchell of Swansea Bay Orienteering Club set the fastest time in 58.43, with Bethan Logan of Mynydd Du first woman in 1.12.35 in 10th, and Elle finishing 19th in 1.19.22.
Fellow Blazer Lowri Bennett also took part in the First Tri 2025 at Lydney over the Olympic distance at the weekend, finishing sixth woman and 32nd overall.
Closer to home, a bumper 154 runners headed for the Ross-on-Wye 5k park run on Saturday, with FoDAC and Blazer runner Dan Sandford fastest over-50 and sixth home in 21.23.
Blazers’ Neil Harper crossed 10th in 22.15, with Ross Runners’ over-55 woman Joan Martin setting a new 28.48 PB, just ahead of her club mate Mat McLachlan in 29.22.