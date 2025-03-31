SPIRIT of Monmouth Running Club's Visser family had a busy weekend in aid of the Sue Ryder Charity, reports VICKY ROBERTS.
Mike and his son Matt ran the Gloucester Half Marathon in 1hr 59mins while wife and mum Fay ran the city's 10k race in 1.04.
The route around the city headed through the docks, up the canal, down by the river (where the Severn Bore had recently passed), and back to Gloucester Park via the city centre.
Meanwhile, the club's annual Kymin Dash returns this Sunday (April 6), starting at 11am.
The event draws runners from across the region to experience a breathtaking and challenging seven-mile course, beginning at the Monmouth School Sports Complex on Hadnock Road.
Proceeds from the race will benefit the Ross Cancer Support Group this year, a local charity providing information and support to individuals affected by cancer.
Highlights of this year’s event include:
Age category prizes and King and Queen of the Hill trophies sponsored by Ludus Gym, Monmouth;
First, second, and third place prizes, with winners receiving fruit hampers donated by Evans of Monmouth, wrapped by Lottie at The Bloom Room;
A new trophy for first female finisher, sponsored by Harts of Monmouth;
Runner bib sponsorship provided by Walford Timber;
Finishing Arch sponsored by Blestium Financial Services;
Finisher’s reward, with every participant crossing the line receiving a slate coaster;
A tasty treat donated by Emma’s Country Cakes.
Online entries have now closed, but runners can still sign up on the day for £25 (cash only).
Whether you are running or spectating, the club encourages the local community to come along and support the race, which heads up past the Kymin Round House and down through the Forest and back along the riverside via Hadnock to the finish.
For more information about the race or joining the club, contact Spirit of Monmouth Running Club or visit the website at https://spiritofmonmouth.co.uk