IT proved a record breaking day in glorious sunshine as the 10-year-old Kymin Dash record fell to the son of the previous record holder, who still chased him home for second, reports SIAN BURNS.
In an unforgettable moment, the long-standing record of 39 minutes and 50 seconds, held for a decade by former Monmouth School maths teacher Huw Evans, was finally lowered, fittingly by his Old Monmothian son Henry, racing for Cardiff AC.
The 18-year-old Wales runner crossed the finish line in 39.25 followed by dad Huw in Parc Bryn Bach colours in 42.52 — a proud family moment and a new chapter in the history of the Dash, organised annually by Spirit of Monmouth RC.
Teenager Henry was also first to the Roundhouse at the Kymin summit to take the King of the Hill Crown in Sunday’s race, matched by first lady home Antoinette Rose of Lliswerry Runners, who finished in 46.40 and scooped the Queen of the Hill crown enroute.
Antoinette’s name will now be the first engraved on a brand-new trophy for the first female finisher, sponsored by Harts of Monmouth.
Third overall in the 172-strong race was another Old Monmothian, George Anthony, in 43.42, who alongside the first two received a beautiful fruit hamper donated by Evans of Monmouth and exquisitely wrapped by Lottie at The Bloom Room.
Second woman home was another Lliswerry runner, Sandra Chipper, in 49.18, followed in third by Katie Waller of Forest of Dean AC, who crossed in 49.41.
Members of this year’s chosen charity, Ross Cancer Support Group, were involved throughout the day – starting the race, handing out the bespoke slate coaster finisher mementoes, and helping present the trophies.
All age category trophies, including the coveted King and Queen of the Hill titles, were sponsored by LUDUS Gym Monmouth.
Runners were also treated to a well-deserved slice of something sweet at the finish line — delicious cakes kindly provided by Emma’s Country Cakes — a much-appreciated treat after conquering the challenging course.
Additionally, all race bibs were sponsored by Walford Timber.
The Senior Male class winner was Max Eckert of FoDAC, who finished fourth overall in 44.45.
Other male category winners were – over 40 man Mike Erskine of FoDAC (45.27); over-50 man Leyton Fleet, FoDAC (47.32); over-60 man Chris Potter, Lliswerry Runners (51.11); and over-70 man Owen McLaughlin, FoDAC (59.17).
Female category winners were – Senior Woman Faye Johnson, MonRoss Trailblazers (50.28); over-40 Rose Chandler, Mon Ross Trailblazers (57.12),; over-50 Michelle Gooch, Pontypwl Runners ( 59.35); over-60 Annette Canning, FoDAC (60.12); and over-70 Jacqui Wynds, FoDAC (69.16).
Lliswerry Runners took both the men’s (Jack Rowlands, Daniel Reilly, Christopher Potter, Kieran Chaplin) and women’s (Antoinette Rose, Sandra Chipper, Sarah Francis, Rachel Dorel) team titles.
Of the local clubs, Kieron Brown of MonRoss came 12th overall in 45.50, with club mates Calum McLeish 28th in 50.06 and Richard Bevan 44th in 53.36, followed by Spirit’s Matthew Visser in 47th in 54.22.
Brown’s mum and dad Charlotte and Paul Brown and daughter Kirsty were also running for Spirit the same day in the London Landmarks half marathon.
Charlotte, who finished in 2hours 10 minutes, said: “The atmosphere was amazing, the support as well, just incredible.
“We started near Downing Street and finished in Trafalgar Square, and it was all in all a great day especially as we have raised over £2,000 for Cancer Research UK.”
Marina Wright and Andrew Hillis also travelled to Germany at the weekend to take on the Berlin half marathon, one of the biggest in the world .
From the start with a view of the Victory Column to the finish at the Brandenburg Gate, they passed many landmarks along the way supported by some 40 bands.
Spirit of Monmouth are an inclusive club who meet every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm at Hadnock Road sports complex who welcome new members.
