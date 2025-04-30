ROSS Golf Club's investment in young people strategy was kick-started in 2012 when Tim Hall was appointed Head Professional, reports KEITH RAY
Thanks to Tim's thriving School of Golf Junior Academy involving current fellow PGA Professionals James Dobbs and Zach Galliford, the Academy has been lucky enough to work with some really talented juniors who have won tournaments at both national and international level.
The seven-stage programme has been specially designed to offer a comprehensive learning experience in a friendly, fun and social environment.
A solid education is delivered in the foundations of the game as well as in physical development/fitness.
The learning programme starts at three years old and takes the learner through all stages of development, both on and off the course with the Golfers4Life and Elite Development Programme completing the journey at 18-years of age.
The Academy's latest rising stars saw two teams each containing three juniors taking part in the Gloucestershire Golfing Union's opening 2025 Junior Team Championship held at Knowle Golf Club in Bristol, which marked a triumphant return after last year's weather cancellation.
With perfect scoring conditions and a full field of 24 teams representing clubs across the county, the stage was set for an exciting contest.
Ross Juniors Team 2's trio of Aidan Evans, Ollie Evans and Harvey Gunn delivered a standout performance to secure a gallant fourth place, showcasing the talent emerging from the junior programme, with their consistent play under pressure proving the club’s juniors can compete with the county's best.
Juniors Team 1's Billy Walker, Oli Walker and James Sayce battled hard to claim 11th position, gaining valuable experience against strong competition, with their determination throughout the round embodying the spirit of the club.
With both teams performing admirably in this prestigious county championship, the future looks bright for Ross-on-Wye's junior section.
The experience gained will prove invaluable as the squad builds towards future tournaments.
The event was won by Brickhampton Court's team, with defending champions Knowle GC narrowly missing back-to-back titles by just one point, and Long Ashton GC taking third place in a closely fought contest.