HIGHLY acceptable course conditions greeted the 52 men members who qualified during the winter months to take part in the final of Ross Golf Club's Barnfield Trophy stableford event, this being the club's first major honours board competition of the 2025 summer season, reports KEITH RAY.
For Senior over-55 player and 18 handicapper Tim Lewis it proved an unexpected return to the glory days he enjoyed eight years ago when he won this event for the first time.
On this occasion though, his game began in the shadows of his three playing partners who all kick-started their rounds in fine style.
However in accepting a tail-end-Charlie role, Tim found a way to change his tactics.
In focusing on position and his short game, plus a trying-not-to-try mindset, it resulted in his playing performance and scoring improving.
And in delivering an impressive eight points on his final three holes, this lifted him to the No 1 spot on the final results table and a reduction in his handicap to 17, which Tim was delighted with.
Five-handicapper Jon Matthews in dropping just two shots to gross par was unfortunate to find Tim in such effective form, with the former’s impressive 39 points score meaning a runners-up spot achievement.
Chris Tweedale and Philip Munns were 38 point scorers, followed by Steve Gwilliam with 37 points and Ross Jenkins, Alec Osborn, Roger Morgan and Darren Henry who all carded 36 points totals.
