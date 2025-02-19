ROSS Golf Club's monthly winter stablefords – from which the winner of the 2025 honours' board Barnfield Trophy is ultimately crowned – continued the two-day format in the latest qualifier, to accommodate widespread interest from both men and ladies' sections, reports KEITH RAY.
The top 12 performers qualify from each of the five rounds, so that a 60 player start-sheet will contest the trophy title on March 29 – the club's first 'major' of the season.
The latest qualifier saw 76 players contest 17 holes, with conditions not easy for good scoring.
Nonetheless it provided the opportunity for 15.4 handicapper Dan Gill to produce another highly effective round of golf, scoring 40 points to lead the final scoresheet, two points ahead of his nearest rivals.
With eight gross pars and a birdie, Dan's play was a model of consistency and followed his highly successful 2024 season, which was his first since joining the Ross Club as a 24-handicapper.
On the club's knock-out finals day in September, Dan valued the privilege of taking part in two finals and just missing out on a third.
In winning the Hospital Cup he earned himself honours' board recognition, which can take newcomers a life-time to achieve on the club's Gorsley-based 'hidden gem' tree-lined fairways.
But Dan said that he treats the trees as his strength in providing the discipline to focus his attention on his established irons play and short game capabilities, avoiding the tendency at his previous club to find the 'out of bounds' penalty areas.
Anthony Jenkins and Robin Smith, were runners-up with 38 points, and it was a day for lower handicap players to shine as Kevin Howells, Jon Matthews, Tom Shotton, Jonny Walker, Colin Gladwyn, Steve Wallbank and James Morgan all qualified.
Also booking their places on the start-sheet for the Trophy event were Tim Harrison, Chris Tweedale and Tom Maddy.