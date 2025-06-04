SOME of the country’s top men’s amateur golfers headed for Ross Golf Club and its annual flagship Farr Scratch Cup Open, including defending champion Nick Day, reports KEITH RAY.
Seventy two of the top low handicap golfers from far and wide descended upon the Wye Valley to compete in 36 holes of gross medal play on the Gorsley-based course.
Not only was it a test for the best amateur players in the unique environment of the club's tree-lined fairways, but it was again chosen by the Gloucestershire Golfing Union as one of just eight majors in their 2025 Duchess Salver Order of Merit series, which is in its 51st year.
Henbury Golf Club's Day has won the Salver and been crowned No 1 Amateur Golfer in Gloucestershire a remarkable 14 times, with his first success achieved back in 2004.
Such was the demand for places again this year that a ballot was needed, which meant that several worthy applicants had to miss out.
And after the morning's 18 holes medal play in windy conditions, it was not entirely surprising to see Nick Day's name close to the top of the leaderboard, headed by fellow Henbury GC member Calum Mortimer, followed by former European Tour Professional Mitch Waite, now of Filton GC.
The afternoon round then saw Day at his very best, with an eagle and three birdies ultimately making the difference, helping secure a combined 141 three under gross par medal score to win the Farr Scratch Cup by two shots for the second successive year.
Mitch Waite was runner up with 143 followed by Louis Ross of Long Ashton GC with 145, with 2024 Ross men's champion Cam Haines on 146 in fourth enjoying his best-ever performance in the event.
The top performing junior player was former Ross GC youngster Ted Ballard of Sherdons Golf Centre near Tewkesbury.
At the trophy presentation ceremony, 2025 Ross club captain Steve Wallbank expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue managing the prestigious event, and paid tribute to the loyal support received from so many.
This included course manager Dylan Stokes and his green-keeping staff who worked wonders in the run up to the event to have the playing conditions worthy of the occasion, alongside special thanks for event sponsor Godrey Farr, who came to the club's rescue four years ago when it was discovered that the trophy was in poor condition and needed replacing.
There was also valued appreciation for Neil Lancett who managed administration throughout the day, plus for the club's catering team, headed by John Devine, and the considerable voluntary support from all club sections covering reception duties, starters, ball-spotters, and head professional Tim Hall and his Pro-Shop Team.
As so often on such 'Open' occasions, it resulted in the Ross Club's reputation and brand name and its highly valued community spirit culture also becoming major beneficiaries.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.