WYE Valley golfer Becky Morgan is celebrating the best win of her career after taking the US Senior Women’s Open with a runaway six-shot victory from American seven-time major winner Juli Inkster.
Ross-on-Wye-raised Becky, who was introduced to the game as a 12-year-old by her grandfather Phil Harris at Monmouth Golf Club, took the over-50s title at her first attempt at San Diego’s Country Club, guaranteeing a slot at next year's US Women’s Open.
The 50-year-old played more than two decades on both the LPGA and the Ladies European tours, and described her triumph as "just unbelievable”.
Two-time Great Britain & Ireland Curtis Cup player Becky told the US Golf Association website: “I said to my caddie, I'm not looking at the scoreboard until I need to.
"I was debating my shot into 18, and I said, ‘Beth, what's the score?’ and she said, ‘you have a six-shot lead.’
"I said, okay, we're going for it. But I just stayed really calm all day, holed some really good putts, and can't quite believe it, to be honest.”
Morgan, who began the final day tied for the lead with Sweden's Maria McBride and Canada's Corina Kelepouris, three strokes ahead of Swedish US Women's Open winner Lisolette Neumann and America's Ashli Bunch, started the final round birdie-birdie then bogeyed the third.
But she made only one more bogey over the final 15 holes and fired three more birdies in a three under par final round 70, to finish seven under par for the 72 holes.
"I would not have dreamt this,” admitted Becky, who can now look forward to the 2026 US Women’s Open at Riviera Country Club in Los Angeles.
“Since I started playing on the Senior Tour, I've had some decent success, but obviously nothing like this. It's absolutely unbelievable.”
Perhaps the shot of the day for Morgan was an 8-foot par-saving putt on the 14th that kept her lead over McBride at three strokes.
Any hope for McBride, who was playing right behind, ended on that same hole when she found the bushes and made a quadruple bogey nine.
And Morgan capped her round with yet another par-saving putt on 18.
She has played the Ross Golf Club course on visits home to see her family, and spent time picking up useful putting tips from the club’s Tim Hall School of Golf on a recent trip.
After being introduced to the game by her grandfather, the then Monmouth GC secretary, alongside twin sister Rachel, Haberdashers’ Monmouth-educated and Abergavenny-born Becky had a successful amateur career, winning Welsh Junior and U21 caps and landing the 1991 and 1992 Welsh School Championships.
As an amateur, she played in the 1998 and 2000 Curtis Cups, and was runner-up in the 1996 British Amateur Championships and 1998 Ladies British Open Amateur Stroke-Play Championships.
Turning pro in 2000, her best results include victory in the 2018 Hero Women's Indian Open, runner-up in the 2001 French Open and 2003 ShopRite LPGA Classic in the US, and third in the 2006 Women’s World Cup of Golf.
