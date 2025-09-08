Playing their first league match on their new 3G pitch at the renamed Bell Sports and Rugby Park, Cinderford overcame a spirited performance from first-time visitors Syston to earn themselves a bonus point victory.
Outside-half Luke McMahon got his season off to a perfect start with a flawless kicking display to contribute 23 points in the 48-19 win.
Before the match there was a minute’s silence in memory of former Cinderford player Graham Bonser.
The National Two West newcomers scored first when centre Morgan Wayte-McPherson raced clear for a try after four minutes which Jack Green converted.
Cinderford quickly responded when their captain Tyler Jerrum forced his way over five minutes later with McMahon adding the conversion.
McMahon then scored and converted his own try after 16 minutes.
Jerrum added his second, with McMahon adding the extras to make it 21-7 after 25 minutes of play.
With three minutes of the half left, Wayte-McPherson then scored his second try for Syston which Green converted for 21-14.
But that was not the last score in the first 40 as scrum-half Grady Alford earns Cinderford their bonus point with a try, scored that was bettered by McMahon to give the Foresters a 28-14 lead at the break.
The visitors from Leicestershire had the better of the early stages of the second half and scored their third try through Adam Riley to bring themselves back into contention at 28-21.
However, it was Cinderford who finished the match the stronger and McMahon was on target with two penalties to stretch his team’s advantage.
On 75 minutes, full-back Sonny Greenman stepped inside to score a fifth try.
Will Anderson added a sixth right on the final whistle.
McMahon was on target with both conversions.
The Man-of-the-Match award, which this season is being sponsored by Weston’s Cider, went to tight-head prop James Elliott.
Cinderford travel to Old Redcliffians, who lost their opener 24-17 at Barnstaple.
Cinderford United got their Counties Two Tribute Ale Gloucestershire season off to a flying start with a convincing victory at Cheltenham North.
Sam Baker scored twice and there was a try each for Sean Gardner, Dan Kibble, Harry Tovey, George Green and Reeve Brighty with Tovey kicking five conversions.
Cinderford Women included five debutants – Amy Cook, Meg Chappell, Lucie Kay, Charlotte Grosvenor, Amber Price – as they won a tough battle at Hereford 10-15.
There were plenty of positives for Cinderford U-15s despite losing 12-19 to Chippenham in their first pre-season fixture
With adapted rules in place for the pre-season fixture, Cinderford started slowly and found themselves under pressure for much of the first half. Defending bravely, they worked hard to keep Chippenham at bay, but the visitors crossed for two converted tries to take a 14–0 lead into the break.
Playing with the wind in the second half, the hosts began to find their rhythm.
Tyler Crowell and Tyler Gwynne both touched down with well-taken tries — Chippenham responded with another try of their own, which ultimately proved the difference.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.