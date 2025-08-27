ROSS CC played host to Lancaster tourists Gregson in a friendly on Saturday, with the northeners winning by seven wickets.
The hosts reached 57 without loss, but were then all out for 145 in 31 overs, Paul Franklin top-scoring with 46, backed by Lewis Mallon with 35 and Richard Jeffryes 26.
But Gregson eased to 146-3 in 26 overs in reply, Franklin taking two wickets and Rowan Lydon one.
Goodrich 1sts also missed out by just 10 runs away to Gloucester 2nds in a Gloucestershire Division 5 clash.
The villagers had the hosts reeling at 17-3, but the city side recovered to make it to 179 all out on the penultimate ball of the final 40th over, Matt Young taking three wickets, Jack Lewis two, and Neil Price, Alex Parker and Joe Provis, who also secured a run out, one apiece.
In reply, Andrew Brown fired 43, Simon Sharpe 23 and Provis 16, but no one else made double figures as Goodrich were all out for 169 with nine balls left.
Ross travel to face Burghill, Tillington and Weobley in the Herefordshire Knock-Out Cup on Sunday (1.15pm, August 31), while Goodrich 1sts hosts Sheepscombe in the league on Saturday (August 30).
