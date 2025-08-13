ROSS Juniors Women are back in the Adobe Women's FA Cup for the second year running, with a short trip to face local rivals Hereford Pegasus in the opening Preliminary round on Sunday, September 7.
Last year, they attracted a 200-strong crowd to the Sports Ground to see them play Royal Wooton Bassett in their first ever appearance, and will be hoping to progress further in the competition this time, having already had three hard-fought warm-up games.
First up they beat Forest rivals Ellwood 5-0 away, then made the long trip to Tier 2 outfit Taffs Well, where a squad shorn of players went in 2-2 at half-time thanks to goals from Keira Brain and Hannah Jenkins, but down to 10 players in the second period just missed out 3-2.
Then on Sunday, a very young select Juniors squad travelled to play Cinderford Town Ladies and recorded a thumping 6-1 win, with Jess Brain firing a hat-trick.
Missing several key players again, Juniors knew they would have to be at their best against the hardworking Forest outfit.
The game kicked off at a frantic pace in sweltering sunshine, with both sides matching each other’s intensity.
After 15 minutes, Ross began to settle into their passing game, and the breakthrough came when a clever through ball from Holly Mace found Lauren Creed bursting into the box.
Her shot was well saved, but Jess Brain was quick to react and slotted home for 1–0.
Ten minutes later, Ross’s high press forced a loose pass into midfield for Hannah Jenkins, who pounced, drove at the centre-half, and calmly finished to make it 2–0.
Ross were now in control, producing some fine patterns of play, and their third goal was pure individual brilliance, when Eva Flitney stepped out from centre-back, intercepted a loose ball, drove forward, beat two players with superb footwork, and slotted into the corner for 3-0 at the break.
The changes didn’t slow them down though, Cara Wright's through ball releasing Lily Irving, whose shot was tipped wide for a corner.
Smith swung it in, Flitney crashed the ball against the bar, and Brain reacted quickest to score her second of the game for 4–0.
The heat began to take its toll on both teams, but Eva wasn’t done.
Winning the ball high up the pitch, she decided to take an early shot – catching the keeper off guard and making it 5–0.
Creed went close twice more before Jess Smith rattled the post, with her follow-up saved.
Keira Brain also forced a good stop before Smith delivered a pinpoint cross for Jess Brain to knock in her hat-trick goal, giving Ross a 6–0 lead.
Cinderford grabbed a late consolation through Tori Parker, but Juniors ran out comfortable winners.
