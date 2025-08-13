Gwent Premier League Premier Division
Abertillery Excelsiors 2 Monmouth Town 2
THE Kingfishers were denied victory deep in stoppage time in their Gwent Premier opener against Abertillery Excelsiors, with the game ending 2-2, reports JAMES TOWNLEY.
After being defeated in the cup just two weeks previously by Excelsiors, Monmouth were out for revenge on Saturday, and looked on course until the dying seconds.
It was a very quick start to the game, with action at both ends of the pitch.
Firstly, an own goal in just two minutes conceded by the Kingfishers gave the hosts an early lead.
Then just two minutes later, a collision between Jacob Perrella and goalkeeper Ioan Fisher in the Abertillery box resulted in a penalty for Monmouth.
Mitchell Palmer stepped up to take the spot kick, and despite Fisher going the right way, it was an unstoppable finish into the bottom left corner for 1-1.
A free kick was then won on the edge of the box by Abertillery, but Lewis Jones’ shot didn’t make it over the Monmouth wall.
Town then countered, with Perrella running down the right side of the field, but his shot was blocked, with a corner given despite claims for handball.
The Kingfishers’ Robbie Atkinson then had two chances down the left side of the pitch, but it stayed all-square to the half-time whistle.
Both sides enjoyed opportunities as the second half got underway, but neither side could make the breakthrough.
Then in the 76th minute, returnee Iwan Mooney netted his first goal back at Monmouth following a great assist from Lamin Ndure on the right.
The clock then clicked into stoppage time with the Kingfishers still 2-1 up and one hand on the three points.
But then in the 97th minute of play, all of Monmouth’s work getting in front came undone, when with all Abertillery’s players piling forward, Ryan Smith found the back of the net to equalise.
The final whistle sounded seconds later, and it was a point apiece for both sides in their first league game of the season.
First team manager Sam Palmer said: “We're disappointed to concede so late in the game, but overall it was a strong away performance with plenty of positives.
“With players still to return to the group, I'm confident we will improve week on week and get back to the standards we set last season.”
The Kingfishers return to league action this Saturday (August 16) at Sifil AFC in Newport.
The club are also looking for reserve and U18 players, and anyone interested can get in touch via the club's website.
Elsewhere, last season’s Ardal South-East runners-up Chepstow Town are still looking for their first league win after going down to 10 men in the first half and snatching a last-gasp 2-2 draw at home to Risca on Saturday.
Having drawn 1-1 with Abercarn United in their opener and then losing 1-0 at Liswerry, the Jockeys were hoping to ride high to three points in their third match.
But two yellow cards in two minutes for Finnan Maguire-Hamblett just before the break, where they trailed 1-0, did them no favours.
And having levelled through Adam Wakley on 52 minutes only to go behind again 10 minutes later, it needed a Mason Keepin-Davies penalty three minutes into injury time to grab a point.
Chepstow visit Blaenavon Blues on Saturday.
