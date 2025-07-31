JD Cymru Welsh Cup Qualifying Round
Abertillery Excelsiors 3 Monmouth Town 1
THE Kingfishers exited the JD Welsh Cup after a 3-1 defeat at Abertillery Excelsiors in the opening round, reports JAMES TOWNLEY.
Expectations were high going into their first competitive game of the season on Saturday, as Monmouth strove to start their season off strongly.
But defensive errors led to an early departure from a competition they enjoyed success in last term, with a quick start from the hosts putting Excelsiors 1-0 up within the first four minutes, Morgan Stead making the most of a mistake at the back to score one-on-one with the goalkeeper.
Things went from bad to worse on 22 minutes, as the hosts’ Ceian Evans made it 2-0.
But ten minutes later, Monmouth hot shot Dan MacDonald got the Kingfishers back into the game after a long strike caught Excelsiors keeper Ioan Fisher off guard to make it 2-1.
Lewis Jones then thought he had regained his side a two-goal advantage, but the referee blew his whistle for an Abertillery foul just before their No 10 put the ball in the back of the net.
The score remained unchanged going into half-time, with the visitors looking to get back on terms after the restart and quickly getting on the front foot.
Monmouth’s next chance came through Lamin Ndure, whose clever footwork carved open space on the wing before the 18-year-old managed to get a shot off, which flashed just wide of the goal.
The Kingfishers then had a great opportunity to equalise with a free-kick on the edge of the box. former England Schools cap MacDonald stepping up to take it and his shot just skimming over the crossbar.
Then in the 87th minute, Abertillery substitute Ryan Smith ended any hope of Monmouth getting back into the game, as he scored to put his side two goals up with only a few minutes to go.
And the referee brought the game to a close to confirm the Kingfishers’ exit from the cup 3-1.
Last year Monmouth finished third in the top tier of the Gwent Premier League, narrowly missing a play-off for promotion to the Ardal South East League.
And Monmouth 1st team manager Sam Palmer said after Saturday’s first competitive match: “We’re naturally disappointed not to progress. We conceded from individual mistakes, which we worked hard on removing from our game last year, so it’s important we get back to the standards we set last season.
“Overall there were some positives, and there is more to come from us, so we will keep working hard to make sure we start the league campaign well and are competing at the top of the division.”
Ardal South East 2024/25 runners-up Chepstow Town also exited 2-1 at home to West Wales Premier outfit Llandarcy.
The visitors led on five minutes, but the higher-ranked Jockeys went into half-time level after a Iestyn Davies strike two minutes into first-half injury time.
But Llandarcy went back in front three minutes into the second period, and Chepstow couldn’t come back again.
Monmouth return to Abertillery again for their Gwent Premier League opener on Saturday, August 9,
Chepstow lost 1-0 at Lliswerry in their Ardal SE opener before a 1-1 home draw with Abercarn United, and continue their campaign the same day at home to Risca United.
