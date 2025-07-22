“The crowd was amazing, and as always the Welsh were in full voice. It wasn't until after, when our striker, Scott said, 'you just scored the winning goal in the World Championships' that it sunk in. After that I had a lot of praise from so many people it didn't seem real, and I will never forget the reception the other age group teams gave us back at the team hotel. We went straight to a pub, still in our kit, so they must have been waiting a while.”