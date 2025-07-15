MATT Cox scored 102 as Gloucestershire Cricket League leaders Corse & Staunton reached their target with two balls to spare.
The one-wicket win over Tetbury keeps them 11 points clear at the top of Division One.
Tetbury elected to bat and were dismissed for 193 with Callum King taking four wickets and Te Shawn Zyun Alleyne three.
It was Harry Tegg who claimed the first wicket with Stuart Tame taking a catch off the opening delivery of the 10th over for 25/1.
Tame took his second catch off the bowling of Alleyne at th end of the 16th for 58/2.
Tim Dannatt then took a catch off Alleyne for 61/3.
Tame claimed a third catch, of Tristan Maree.
The next two wickets went to catches by Dannatt off the bowling of King making it 148/6.
Matt Brown was on target to make it 166/7 and five runs had been added when King claimed another wicket.
Dannatt and King combined again at the start of the 43rd over to make it 190/9.
The final wicket fell to Alleyne in the 44th for 193 all out.
Corse had the worst possible start as Ed Goolden went lbw to the first ball.
Tim Dannatt went the same way for 40/2.
Tetbury were on top as they took three wickets for nine runs to make it 107/5.
Jack Tyrer and Cox then put on 68 for the sixth wicket before Tyrer was caught midway through the 40th.
Cox was bowled with the opening delivery of the 44th and John Tegg went two balls later.
Cox’s 102 included 11 fours and four sixes.
Corse needed five off the last over and King opened with a single.
Brown was caught with the second but Maree hit the winning boundary with the fourth.
