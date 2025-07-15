A 14-year-old member of a Chepstow gymnastics club has been praised by the local community for his efforts at the recent IRRC British Tumbling Championship.
Bereton Trim, who trains at Bulwark’s Kestrel Gymnastics Club, represented Team Wales on Sunday, July 13th, at the British IRCC Tumbling Championship, held at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham.
Brereton earned a bronze medal by performing one Set Tumble, and two Compulsory Tumbles, achieving a score of 20 for his second tumble, consisting of a double-back somersault.
A Kestrel Gymnastics Club spokesperson said: “It was a proud moment to see him on the Podium at the medal presentation.
“It has been a great pleasure to see him progress through the years to achieve the level of gymnastics he is presently at, and hope to see him attain greater success in the future. We are all very proud of him at Kestrel!”
Brereton, who has been training at the Chepstow club since he was four-years-old has now been selected to be part of Team Wales for the 18th International “Loulé Cup” Competition in Loulé, Portugal, between October 23 and October 25. It will be held in the Pavilhão Professor Joaquim Vairinhos gymnastics centre.
Brereton’s impressive journey has been documented by Kestrel Gymnastics Club via its social media. Commenters wished him good luck and praised him following his achievements.
You can find out more about Kestrel Gymnastics Club via its website, and keep up to date with its members’ achievements via social media.
Interested residents can find the gymnastics club on Bulwark Industrial Estate, NP16 5QZ.
Further details about the Loulé Cup Competition can also be found via social media, and clips from previous years are available to watch on YouTube, or via the Loulé Cup Competition website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.