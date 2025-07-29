GREAT Western Railway has celebrated the Lionesses victory by updating its train tribute to the Euro 2025 triumph.
As football came home again with England’s thrilling penalty shootout win over Spain, Great Western Railway (GWR) amended the graphic that it added to Intercity Express Train 800316 following the Lionesses’ Euro 2022 victory.
Amanda Burns, GWR Sales and Marketing Director, said: “It’s wonderful to be able to celebrate more success for the Lionesses on one of our Intercity Express Trains. The Lionesses go from strength and strength and have filled the nation with joy.
“We at GWR have a long and proud history of celebrating Great Westerners, past and present heroes from across our network, and the Lionesses are truly worthy of further recognition after retaining their Euro crown.”
Sarina Wiegman’s team produced a dogged display to overcome Spain on penalties after the teams had been locked at 1-1 after extra-time.
Mariona Caldentey headed world champions Spain in front on 29 minutes, only for Alessia Russo to head England’s equaliser just before the hour mark.
Lionesses keeper Hannah Hampton saved two spot-kicks in the shootout and it was left to super sub Chloe Kelly to smash home the winning penalty to spark scenes of pure joy among players, staff and supporters.
Football-fanatic GWR colleagues waved off the artistic train from London Paddington to Bristol Temple Meads, where it was greeted by Bristol City Women players Sille Struck and Emily Syme, and Bristol Rovers Women players, Layah Douglas and Laura Barrett.
Great Western Railway operates trains across the Great Western franchise area, which includes much of the South West, South Wales, the West Country, the Cotswolds, across southern England and into London. The rail service serves more than 80 million passengers reach their destination every year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.