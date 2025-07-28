Amanda Jones and Mark Graham held a joint Ladies’ and Men’s Captain’s Day, at Forest Hills with more 140 signed up, writes Geoff Norris.
The ladies’ competition was won by Mary Morgan, who showed her younger competitors a clean pair of heels, with 40 points.
Countback was required as 36 points were shared by Jean Hosford, Carol Verrier and Valerie Simeoni.
Joe Wilcox won Division One of the Men’s competition, the winner was Joe Wilcox, with 42 after an early start.
Second was Keelan Reddan with 39, from Lee Osbourne on count back.
Niall Rosser won Division Twowith 41 on countback from Glyn Earle.
It is expected that raffle and auction will raise a total of more than £3,000 for the captains’ charities.
Richard Keeble won Division One of the Seniors’ July Medal with a two under nett 70.
Alex Harvey was second with 73, and Andrew Ward third.
Ray Innes won Division Two with a nett 67, with John Humphries second and Bob Gibson third.
Again, the lowest scores were returned in Division Three as Mike Wallis posted an eight under nett 64.
Paul Taylor was second with 68 on countback from Mike Butcher.
The Hearing Dogs Betterball Pairs Stableford had 26 pairs.
The winners with a nine under 45 points were Tony Laws and Steve Cole, who opened with a birdie three on the first.
Countback was needed to sort out
Matt McGirr and Connor Mullan, Mark Graham and Darren Williams, and Mike Parry and Steve Thomson who all returned 44.
The Seniors played a Team Stableford Bowmaker on Monday, and the winners were
John Auton, Andy Shenton, Alex Harvey and Mike Wallis won the Seniors’ Team Stableford Bowmaker with 93. In second place with 87, were Mike Nicholas, Terry Hook, Kev Greening and Bob Gibson.
