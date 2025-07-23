ROSS Juniors U15s enjoyed a fantastic trip to Spain to play in the Copa Catalunya just outside Barcelona, taking on three Italian teams and a fantastic Bilbao District Team.
Juniors were entered in the U16 age group in Blaines, adding a greater challenge to facing teams from cities with six-figure populations.
Despite dominating the first game against Palladio Vicenza, they conceded a sloppy goal, then saw a fantastic counter-attack end with a shot cannoning off the crossbar, onto the upright, and out, resulting in a 1-0 loss.
Juniors were overpowered by ASD Gaeta in their second game, losing 5-0 to a hard-tackling, well-drilled team.
After a day off, the third game saw Juniors totally dominate against ASD Nuova San Francesco from Sardinia, running out 2-0 winners in a game where they could have scored six.
The second game of the day saw them face the Bilbao district team, including several players contracted to Athletic Bilbao.
This team, who went on to win the tournament, provided the Ross lads with a lesson in football: fast players, tremendous movement off the ball, exemplary first touch control, intricate passing and technical finishing ability as Combinado Bizkaia ran out 10-0 winners.
Not disheartened, every Ross player came off the field in awe of the spectacle they witnessed.
And they also enjoyed fantastic local food, a swimming pool and the sea at Malgrat de Mar, which included beach volleyball courts.
The opening and closing ceremonies of the Copa Catalunya were spectacular, with over 100 teams taking part alongside entertainers and firework displays.
The team also attended the Festival of San Juan, with a massive bonfire on the beach, and a night of non-stop fireworks, before enjoying the pools and slides of Marineland Catalunya on their last day.
The trip proved successful and the players and club thanked their sponsors Ross Town Council, Seven Seas Fish Bar, Ross Rotary Club, Ross Parkrun, and Morrisons for a bucket collection.
