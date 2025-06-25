ATHLETICO Ross-on-Wye walking football team took over-50 and over-60 teams to a tournament at Cymru Premier outfit Barry Town’’s Jenner Park, where they competed against seven other teams from England and Wales, reports IAN PHILLIPS.
The over-50s started brightly winning the first game 5-1, but soon come across better teams, winning one other game but losing the rest by the odd goal.
Ross over-60s started poorly, but grew into the tounament, winning two games, drawing one and only losing the remainder by the odd goal, which were scored via the penalty spot.
It was a thoroughly entertaining and well organised event and Athletico look forward to entering next year with a hopefully more in-depth squad.
Athletico also took the opportunity to sport their new kit, kindly sponsored by St Owen’s-based Rediscover The World, the tailor-made holiday specialists, and presented to club skipper Nick Morgan by Andy Scase.
Other teams taking part included Wannabe Walking Warriors, Devizes Town, Cwmbran, Pontyclun and Swindon.
Walking football enables players of all abilities and genders over 50 to participate in a social and wellbeing activity.
Anyone intrested in joining can turn up at the Thursday night sessions (7-8pm) at John Kyrle High School or contact Dave Spray on [email protected]
