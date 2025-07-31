AN unbeaten 93 from Ben Lander steered South East Wales 7 leaders Monmouth to a six-wicket win at Llantwit Fardre on Saturday.
The hosts were limited to 172-9 in 40 overs, Gareth Jones taking 3-36 off eight overs, Eddie Atkinson 2-29-6 and Peter Keay, Osian Jones, Ben Pilot and Lander one apiece, with eight of the wickets bowled.
Monmouth were quickly 26-3 in reply, but third man Lander linked up with Jones to steady the ship, taking them to 108 before the latter was stumped for 17 after an 82-run fourth-wicket stand.
Lander was then joined by Albie Balfour with 65 needed to win, and the new man set about the Llantwit attack with relish, cracking two sixes and four fours in an unbeaten 31-ball knock, firing 38 runs as the visitors reached 176-4 in 33 overs.
Mainman Lander just missed his ton, having blasted two sixes and five fours in his 98-ball 93, with victory leaving Monmouth 23 points clear of Sudbrook 2nds.
The 2nds squeezed home with two wickets left at home to Bridgend Town 4ths in SEW 12, Aled Jones with 10 not out and Sam Brennan four securing the final 14 runs after the eighth wicket.
Jones had earlier taken three wickets and Brennan two, before skipper Neil Saunders wrapped the Bridgend innings up with 2-3-1.1, with the visitors 140 all out in 40 overs.
Monmouth were then 20-3 before 50 from Jon Roberts, including two sixes and seven fours, helped them past the 100 mark.
And despite his departure and Saunders for a duck without further score (107-6), Kit Skailes with 24 off 16 balls, including a six and three fours, plus Brennan with 15, saw them in sight of the line, with victory leaving them fourth.
The 3rds had a tough day though away to SEW 15 leaders South Wales Sri Lankan 2nds, losing by 189 runs.
Robin Smoult dismissed one of their openers lbw for a duck, but the hosts went on to score 277 all out in 35.5 overs, Monty Clarke also taking three wickets, Steve Vickers two and Daniel Bernard, Ieuan Jones and Alun Jeremiah one apiece.
But only Harry Williams, 22, Chris Powles, 18, and Smoult, 16, reached double figures in reply, as Monmouth were 88 all out in 24.3 overs.
Llanarth 1sts fell to a nine-wicket loss after being dismissed for 116 at home to SEW 5 high-flyers Dinas Powys 1sts.
The hosts partially recovered from 27-5 thanks to 52 from Paul Gittins and 25 from Shah Fahad, but it wasn't enough, as Dinas raced to 118-1 in 24 overs.
But a brilliant 173 from skipper opener Chris Page and 78 from David Griffiths helped fire the 2nds to 339-3 off 40 overs away to SEW 13 title rivals Monkswood-Panteg 3rds, backed by 34 from Dave Myatt.
And wicket braces for Mark Batt, Page and Harrison Griffiths then helped dismiss the visitors for 202 in 33 overs, lifting Llanarth to top spot above their hosts.
Elsewhere, it was no contest as Penallt & Redbrook battered Gloucestershire 8A leaders St Briavels by 167 runs to knock their derby hosts off top spot.
Liam Hurcome fired 64, Dai Richards 61, Vipin Sathy 32 and Graham Emerson 27 as the visitors racked up 256-9 off 40 overs.
And their attack then steamrollered the St Briavels batting, securing four ducks before dismissing them for 89 in 27 overs, Richards scooping 5-11 and Graham Hyde and Geoff Eaves two apiece.
