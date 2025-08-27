MONMOUTH Tennis Club staged its annual Championship Finals Day at its Chippenham courts, delivering a full programme of competitive tennis in soaring summer temperatures reaching 29°C.
Rounds took place during July-August, with the men’s Singles Final producing a high-quality encounter in which Josh Dack added to his 2023 mixed doubles success overcoming newcomer Paul Simpson, who impressed on his championships debut, and pushed the winner harder than the 6-1 6-1 scoreline suggested.
The Men’s Plate Final was closely fought, Rob Pye again proving his resilience edging out Peter Ellis 6-2,4-6 (10-4) in a tense tie-break to retain the trophy.
In the Ladies’ competitions – following a round-robin format prior to Finals Day – Sophie Hughes produced an excellent run to secure the main title, demonstrating consistency and composure.
The Ladies’ Plate was won by new member Rachel Simpson, who made an immediate impact.
Accomplished mixed pairing Neil and Alison O’Doherty showcased their experience and consistency to claim the Mixed Doubles 6-2, 6-0 from Rob Pye, fresh from the singles, and Antonia Arata, who put up a spirited show in the face of the O’Dohertys’ strong teamwork and tactical play.
The Mixed Doubles Plate, completed ahead of Finals Day, saw newcomers Paul and Rachel Simpson emerge as worthy winners, impressing with their energy and partnership.
Spectators, including club members, friends, and family, enjoyed a lively atmosphere on and off court.
Catering was provided by Carters – Beyond Baguettes of White Swan Court, and club chair Alison O’Doherty, whose contribution was warmly received.
Special thanks were extended to Rachel Simpson for her efforts in organising the tournament and promoting the club, ensuring its smooth running, while appreciation was also given to all who took part in the earlier stages.
The thrilling tennis, great food, and glorious sunshine made this year’s finals day one to remember.
MTC offers regular social sessions open to everyone – non-members can pay and play via the LTA page.
