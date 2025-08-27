MONMOUTH Tri Club’s Jak Smith smashed another big race in Scotland by taking second overall and first in the 25 to 29 men’s age group, reports KELLY SALTER.
Set in the Perthshire Scottish Highlands, the Aberfeldy Middle Distance Triathlon includes a 1,900m swim in Loch Tay, a 90km bike ride over the Schiehallion munro and around Loch Rannoch, and a 21km run.
Jak was first out of the water, acing the swim in 25 minutes 25 seconds, the bike in 2 hours 28 minutes and the run in 1.21.57
The triathlon season may be drawing to a close, but a trio of members are gearing up for some spectacular autumn challenges.
From September 10-14, club chairwoman Sharon Neville and teammate Victoria Baker are taking on the London to Paris bike ride, covering 341 miles in four days.
The pair are raising money for Cancer Research UK, hoping to top the £1,360 raised last November by the club’s 5k swim challenge.
Meanwhile, fellow club member Claire Jackson is training hard for the 2025 Ironman XC in Kona, Hawaii.
Featuring an extraordinary journey of 140 miles, competitors will be challenged by an ocean swim, a ride through barren lava fields, and a coastal run.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.