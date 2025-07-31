MONMOUTH Tri Club members enjoyed a weekend of triumph in full and middle-distance races, reports KELLY SALTER.
James Peters took on his first full distance triathlon at the Nottingham Outlaw event on Sunday, with a 2.4-mile swim in the National Water Sports Centre regatta lake, followed by a fairly flat 112-mile bike ride and a 26.2 run around the lake and along the River Trent path.
He found his first full distance tough but relished the challenge, saying: “The water was warm and the atmosphere amazing.
“The bike course through the Nottinghamshire countryside was nice, and I also got to cross the finish line flanked by my two boys, Henry and William.”
Finishing in 11 hours 55 minutes and 31 seconds, James took the swim in 1 hour 30 minutes and 43 seconds, the bike in 6.14.59 and the run in 4.01.56.
The previous day, club chairwoman Sharon Neville faced her first middle distance event at the GV70.3 Aberavon Triathlon.
Taking on a 1.9km sea swim at Aberavon beach, a 56-mile bike ride between Porthcawl and Baglan, and a 13.1-mile run along the town promenade, Sharon finished in a strong 5.58.37.
She came first in her age category, and was sixth woman overall, with 39.32 in the swim, 2.58 on the bike and 2.10.26 on the run.
Taking on the GV70.3 as a relay team, Renske Bouwens, Nick Wellsted and Kelly Major came fourth in 5.21.13.
Renske aced the sea swim in 41 minutes, with Nick smashing the bike route in 2.47.28 and Kelly completing the run in 1.50.07.
For more information on Monmouth Tri Club, visit www.monmouthtri.club
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.