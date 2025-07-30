TWIN sisters from Newnham have been named among the world’s most talented children after receiving a prestigious Global Child Prodigy Award at a ceremony in the House of Commons.
Ava Faith Snell and Amber Hope Snell were recognised for their outstanding success in archery, a sport in which they now hold 14 national records and numerous junior titles, including the 2025 Junior National U15 Recurve Champion title for Ava.
The ceremony, held in the British Parliament on Thursday, June 26, marked the first time the Global Child Prodigy Awards have taken place in the UK. The awards spotlight 100 children from more than 130 countries who have demonstrated exceptional ability in fields including science, music, sport and social impact.
Ava and Amber were among just a handful of sporting talents selected for the 2025 honours and were praised for their consistency at county, national and international level. Their discipline, focus and mutual support have made them standout competitors and rising stars in the world of archery.
Since being named among the world’s Top 100 Child Prodigies, the girls have broken two more national records, taking their total to 14. Ava has also claimed the national U15 recurve crown, cementing her position as one of the UK’s top junior archers.
Their achievements are now being shared globally through the Global Child Prodigy Book 2025, launched during the ceremony and distributed to schools and sporting institutions to inspire other young people.
Orpington MP Gareth Bacon, who hosted the event, said: “Welcoming young achievers like Ava and Amber to the House of Commons is a proud moment for our nation. Their success reminds us that greatness often begins at a young age and that hard work, determination and focus can lead to world-class accomplishments.
