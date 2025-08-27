CHEPSTOW 1sts secured the South East Wales One title on Saturday despite a two-wicket loss at closest rivals Panteg.
Their five losing points means that with one game left they can't be caught by the Torfaen outfit, and will make an immediate return to South Wales Premier 2 after dropping down last season.
The visitors struggled to 129-9 after electing to bat, only skipper Aaron Jones in the top seven batters making double figures with 12 as Chepstow were reduced to 44-6.
Lloyd Bartlett then made 26 before tailenders Jason Dobbie with 18 and Lewys Jones 14 managed to get them over the hundred mark with an unbeaten 35-run last-wicket stand.
The hosts reached 56-2, but then also found the going tough, Dobbie adding two more quick wickets to his earlier strikes to make it 57-4 and Lewys Jones adding another 65-5.
Scott Bailey took a catch off a James Kellaway delivery (103-6) to keep Chepstow hopes alive, and two wickets in four balls for Jones made it 122-8.
But Panteg made it to 130 without further loss, although their 16-point haul was too little to keep the title race alive.
Chepstow 2nds suffered an eight-wicket loss at home to Blackwood 2nds, all out for 118 in 25 overs, Chris Archer with 34, Raahi Kumar 18, Josh Powell 14 and Malith Madurasinghe 13 the only batters in double figures.
The SEW 3 visitors then reached 119-2 in 25 overs, Scott Williams with both wickets and the loss leaving Chepstow sixth.
But Chepstow 3rds skipper Luca Goddard fired a superb 121, including three sixes and 16 fours, to help fire them to a six-wicket win away to Newport Fugitives 3rds.
The centurion, Jamie Goddard and Finlay Hillman, took wicket braces in the hosts' 220-8 off 40 overs.
And Paresh Mhamunkar with 32, Dan Tyler 28 and Matteo Goddard 23 then provided valuable support, the latter sharing a 118-run third-wicket partnership with Luca Goddard, and Chepstow reaching 223-4 with 2.1 overs to spare.
