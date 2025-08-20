POINTS were shared in a thrilling 2-2 draw between Lydney and Mangotsfield on Tuesday, August 19.
The Hellenic League between the Forest side and Bristol side saw a cagey first half with neither side really dominating. “The Mangos” held fair possession and the hosts dominated on the corner count but neither team tested one another in front of goal.
The breakthrough came when Mangotsfield were awarded a penalty, which was cooly dispatched to give them a 1-0 lead. However, the separating goal seemed to light a fire under Lydney, attacking with more venom. A corner kick allowed themselves to get all square from a superb half volley from an impressive distance.
The first half arguably went Lydney’s way, but you should take nothing away from the visitors who also put up a strong resistance. It entered the half time break all square at 1-1.
The gaffers for Lydney and the Mangos must have given incredible team talks, as both sides kicked off the second half with rapid pace and aggression.
The away side were the ones to break the deadlock on the stroke of 52 minutes, but it was quickly back to being all square, as Lydney grabbed an equaliser at the 55th minute.
Following the second equaliser, there wasn’t much to separate the two sides. Neither had very many chances in front of goal, but the midfield was contested bitterly. Lydney continued to push for a winner, and towards the end of the game looked the far better side. Many would argue that the home side deserved to grab a late winner, despite not being ahead at any point in the game.
Lee Smith, Manager of Lydney Town FC said: “So buzzing for my Lydney Town AFC players grabbing a draw vs Mangotsfield Unite. We’re off the mark! Some club sticking together!.”
