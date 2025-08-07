LYDNEY Town were dumped out of the FA Cup on Wednesday night (August 6) after replay disappointment in Wiltshire.
There was to be no repeat of the heroics of the previous Saturday when Town twice came from two behind against Royal Wooton Bassett to earn a 3-3 draw.
On Wednesday, Bassett dominated with Town limited to few opportunities as the home side won 3-0.
It had been a very different story on Saturday when two goals from substitute Adi Adichareh debut helped keep his side in the competition.
Lydney were looking for a response following a 5-1 drubbing at Longlevens midweek in their Hellenic Premier opener.
The new look Bassett side started brighter, with Lydney looking a little flat.
The visitors' first attack saw Bassett skipper Aaron Voller head wide from close range. Lydney failed to address the warning and went behind on six minutes.
On the counter, a through ball found Ben Cleary iwho raced clear to hammer a superb shot inside Olly Phillips’ near post.
Ten minutes later, Lydney failed to prevent another cross into the area and Bonsa Teshome scored with an audacious overhead kick – even Lydney’s supporters applauded his effort.
Looking down the barrel of another heavy defeat, Lydney gradually upped their game with a shot from player-manager Lee Smith hit the post.
Wide man Archie Myatt was a constant menace with his pace and trickery but Bassett went into the break 0-2 ahead.
Lydney boss Smith made an instant change for the second period, with Henry Hunt making way for latest signing Adichareh – and the impact was immediate.
Myatt beat his man down the flank and pulled the ball back for Adichareh to fire home with his first touch.
The cheers had hardly died down before Bassett restored their two goal advantage as Cleary stepped up to score a penalty.
The crazy 10 minute scoring spell continued, and on 50 minutes it was Adichareh on target again to make it 2-3.
Smith fired over the top on the stretch as the visitors appeared to tire.
With Bassett dropping deep Lydney introduced Levi Senior and Junior Kposowa for Smith and Gibbs.
Lydney began to dictate the play from now, and Mike Symonds could have done better with a mistimed far post header.
The much travelled striker made amends minutes later.
From a Keelan Hamblett corner, he climbed to head home the equaliser.
Both Adichareh and Myatt created chances to win it when their pace got them in behind the Bassett defence but the youngsters failed to get their shots away and Bassett saw the game out to earn a replay tonight (Wednesday).
Speaking after Saturday’s game assistant manager Warren Evans said it was “a proper cup game”.
We were poor in the first half. I think everybody that was here would acknowledge that.
“We were creating some half chances in the first half, but we didn't really have any real tempo to our play.
So we spoke about that at a half-time.
“We reminded ourselves of what we did well last season, which got us points and kept us up.
“In the second half, we played with more energy, we were more organised, we were closer, wewere more compact and we got some really good goals.
“The young lad, Adi, came on, what an impact.”
