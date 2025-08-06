But Geraint – who owns the St Tewdrics wedding venue in Chepstow, and namechecked the Blorenge as one of his favourite hill climbs in his book Mountains According to G – isn’t finished just yet, as he’s likely to ride the Tour of Britain next month, which includes a penultimate stage in Monmouthshire and a final ‘Rumble on the Tumble’ above Abergavenny before finishing a day later in his home city of Cardiff.