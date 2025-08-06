ROSS Golf Club's annual calendar of Summer events available to all members includes opportunities for men and ladies to play competitively together as a partnership, with honours board recognition for the winners, reports KEITH RAY.
The Anniversary Rose Bowl, which celebrates the club's 100-year birthday achieved in 2003, saw 18 pairings taking part in the latest event.
It seemed appropriate that Ross GC President Phil Wilson and his wife Jose should find their best form with a 39 stableford points score to finish No 1 on the final scoresheet.
Ros and Mark Ashton and June Savidge and Geoff Robinson were the closest rivals on the day with 37 points each.
Prior to that, it was the turn of former Lady Captain Sally Fycun and 2025 Seniors Captain Doug Graham to experience success when they won the Strong Trophy.
Still being looked forward to are the Bob and Mary Beavis mixed greensomes event, where the current holders are Kerry Welding and Richard Gofton, and the Tom Gurney Cup won in 2024 by Joan Punnett and Tim Harrison.
The season finishes with the Flitch Cup, specially staged for married couples, where Christine and Tony Morris were last year's top performers.
