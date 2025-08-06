A BRILLIANT 190 not out from opener Jack Cowles fired Newent 1sts to a thumping 121-run home win over Fairford on Saturday.
The hosts racked up a mountainous 322-2 off their 40 overs, Cowles cracking eight sixes and 26 fours as he just ran out of time to reach a double century.
Paul Carter also made 58 not out and George Ayland 24, before tight Newent bowling restricted Fairford to 201-3 in reply, Cowles, Liam Devries and Mike Mason with the wickets, and the win leaving the Gloucestershire 3 hosts sixth.
A superb 128 not out from Anthony James also guided Aston Ingham 1sts to a 69-run West of England Gloucestershire Premier win at Hawkesbury Upton.
James batting at No 3 fired five sixes and 13 fours in his 134-ball knock, supported by Dharzekanth Yoganadan with 33 in a 121-run fourth-wicket stand, and Oliver Henson 31, as Aston reached 254-6 off 50 overs.
James was also in the wickets with two for 29 alongside Toby O'Neill, 3-28, as the visiting bowlers dismissed Hawkesbury for 185 in the final over, leaving Aston fifth.
The 2nds also won by 82 runs at home to Gloucestershire 7A high-flyers Longborough & Sezincote 1sts, dismissing them for 130 in 31 overs after setting a target of 212 all out in 39.5 overs.
Opener Jimmy Davies fired 47, Edward Bell 45, Hugh Smith 29 and Clyde Breetzke 25 before Will Green took 4-38 and Frankie Gooding 2-16, leaving Aston fourth.
The 3rds also won a home derby with Highnam 2nds by seven wickets, reaching 174-3 in reply to 173 all out.
Charlie Bowden took four wickets and Simon King three as Aston dismissed the visitors in 37.5 overs.
And they reached the target in 31 overs, Tom Parsons firing 53, Tom Smith 40 and skipper Leo Lockwood 37, leaving them fourth in Gloucestershire 8A.
But the 4ths fell to a seven-wicket loss away to Hatherley 5ths after reaching 156-6 in 40 overs, former top National Hunt jockey Tom Scudamore hitting nine fours in his 58, backed by Andrew Leighton with 40 and Will Kelsall 22 not out.
The hosts then reached 157-3 in the 26th over, Isaac Goulding, Andrew Gardner and Kelsall with the wickets.
Elsewhere, Newent Lions cruised to a seven-wicket win away to Ullenwood Bharat 4ths, dismissing the hosts for 119 in 39 overs before racing to 121-3 in 29 overs.
Ollie Curtis, Ben Allard and Charlie Lacy took two wickets apiece before Josh Ralph fired an unbeaten 45, leaving Newent third in Gloucestershire 9B.
Mark Franklin hit 79 for the 3rds at home to Corse & Staunton 3rds, but only tailender Rory Brown with 16 could join him in double figures as they reached 130-9 in 40 overs.
And the visitors raced to 134-5 in 21 overs, Patrick Thompson taking two wickets.
Fixtures this Saturday include – Newent 1sts v Dymock 1sts, Gloucester AIW 2nds v Newent Lions, Redmarley 2nds v Newent 3rds, Charlton Kings 1sts v Aston Ingham 1sts, Aston 2nds v Huntley 1sts, Penallt & Redbrook v Aston 3rds, Aston 4ths v Arcadians Nine Elms 3rds.
Ross batter Bartestree – Page 31
