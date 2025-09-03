THE men seniors' 55+ section at Ross Golf Club contested the fifth and penultimate round of the annual Layton Cup – one of the most popular competitions among the group’s 300-plus stalwarts, reports KEITH RAY.
Consisting of six stableford rounds spread throughout the summer, the total points scored from the best three rounds determine the champion, who receives honours board recognition.
A massive 123 players turned out for the latest round, with John Hall delivering his best performance since joining the Gorsley-based club two years ago as a 20 handicapper.
Winning the main prize, the latest Ping driver in the club's 2024 Xmas Draw proved a real bonus, and helped by lessons from Tim Hall School of Golf Professional James Dobbs, John has produced a series of impressive scores to reduce his World Handicap Index to 13.1.
There were three birdies and three pars on John's front nine amassing 24 points, followed by another birdie and three pars on his back nine, withhis masterly 41-point total always likely to show him in No 1 position on the final results sheet.
John Parker and Phil Payne with 39 points each were unfortunate to face John in such form and were followed by Nigel Gibbs, Jonathan Hoyle, Robin Looms and Geoff Bent with 38 points
On the eve of the sixth and final Layton Cup round, 2019 champion Steve Bartholomew is in prime position, leading with 118 points chased by John Hall with 115 points and Adrian Berry, Dave Roberts and Kevin Murphy with 113 points.
In the associated Layton Eclectic Cup which encompasses all six rounds based upon medal performances, Steve Woods with 67 looks the one most likely, although another fine performance by John, who is again in second with 68 could see him claiming two trophies.
Alan Davis with 69 and Peter Dumbell and Iain Bissell on 70 may also influence the final reckoning.
