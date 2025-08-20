THE annual blue-ribbon event in Ross Golf Club's programme for handicap category division 1 men members is the Mike Lane Trophy, played over 36 holes on consecutive days on a gross medal basis, reports KEITH RAY.
Held in honour of the late Mike Lane, a highly accomplished and fondly remembered former Ross GC Men's Champion, this year’s event saw two-handicapper Jordan Hughes card two rounds totalling gross 149 scores to capture the prestigious trophy by one shot, denying defending champion Cam Haines a second successive win.
While Jordan, Cam and Alex Duncanson shared the lead with gross 74 scores after the opening 18 holes, Jordan's four birdies in his second round in tricky playing conditions proved the difference.
Cam's 150 gross total meant he was runner-up followed by Allan Burry (152), David Marshall (153) and Harvey Hancock, Ross Jenkins and Dan Evans (154).
Not for the first time, the Gorsley-based club's policy of investing in young people shone brightly, as the success of Jordan, who rejoined the club just 12 months ago, brought back memories of his golfing times as a 12-year-old, when he received the much-coveted trophy recognising him as the club's 'Most Improved Player' of 2016.
A former pupil at John Kyrle High School and Academy, Jordan's journey was kick-started In the care of Head Professional Tim Hall and his team within his unique 'School of Golf' continuous improvement culture, which is still helping young people and flourishing today.
For the best net handicap performers, the same two rounds format enables members to compete for the Traders Cup, being one of the club's longest standing majors and steeped in history having been initiated by the many and varied Wye Valley traders.
Fifteen handicapper John Hartle's combined 141 net total resulted in victory by a single shot from Danny Gear (142), followed by James Flitton (143), Murray Thomson (144), Duncan Sayce and Paul Meek (145).
