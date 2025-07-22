HARTPURY’S golf programme is celebrating an outstanding season, with current students and recent graduates proving themselves on county, national, and international stages.
Eliot Baker, who graduated last year, had a phenomenal start to the season. Working closely with Hartpury golf coach Gareth James, Eliot claimed victories at both the Portuguese Open and the Scottish Open, and secured an impressive third-place finish at the English Open.
His form and consistency caught the attention of national selectors, placing him firmly in contention for a place in the prestigious Walker Cup team to represent Great Britain and Ireland against the USA. While final selections are yet to be made, Eliot’s early-season success positions him as one of the leading amateur golfers in the country.
Matthew Ellis, Golf Academy Manager at Hartpury University and College said: “It’s incredibly rewarding to see our players achieving success both individually and as a team. The hard work they put in day-in, day-out is paying off, and we’re proud to see Hartpury golfers excelling on such prestigious stages.”
Current Hartpury College students Louis McDiarmid and Freddie Eglin have also shined recently. Louis McDiarmid finished second in the South West Schools Championship, earning a place in the English Schools Finals. Meanwhile, Freddie Eglin achieved a remarkable double victory, claiming both the Junior and Senior titles at the Devon County Championships.
Adding to the programme’s growing list of accolades, Hartpury College qualified in first place for the English Schools Team Finals, which took place on Wednesday, July 9 at one of England’s most iconic golfing venues; Woodhall Spa. Hartpury said the team gained valuable experience that will no doubt be built on in future.
With talent continuing to rise through the ranks, Hartpury’s golf programme is establishing itself as one of the UK’s top development pathways for aspiring players.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.