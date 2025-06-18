TWENTY five pairs contested the latest honours board competition for men members in Ross Golf Club's annual programme of summer events, the George Griffiths Greensomes stableford, reports KEITH RAY.
As the format requires players to play shots alternately after choosing their preferred drives, successful scoring is dependant upon both parties achieving some consistency on the day.
Golfing pals Keith Flitton and Paul Dobbs, both relative newcomers at the Gorsley tree-lined course, will feel that they could not have performed more effectively in amassing a remarkable 44 points to finish six points clear of their nearest rivals.
Paul's son James is one of the club’s renowned PGA professionals, and no doubt the coaching and inspiration helped amass their impressive 13 points over the final four holes with a birdie and three pars.
The competition proved very much a family affair in that Keith's son James Flitton also partnered the club's 2024 Juniors Captain James Sayce to the runners-up position.
Jon Matthews and Paul Meek also carded a 38 points total, while there were a host of creditable 37 pointers, including Cam Haines/ Ross Jenkins, Tim Kefalas/ Alec Osborn, Derek and Harvey Hancock, David and Paul Warwick, and Wayne Rees/ Chris Tweedale.
