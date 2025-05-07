MARK Whitmore and Lorraine Fenner's joint fundraising as Ross-on-Wye Golf Club's 2024/25 men's and ladies captains proved a huge hit – with a fantastic £14,000 raised for charity, reports KEITH RAY.
The duo began their year in office in March 2024 and in maintaining the club's tradition of raising monies to 'help others', agreed to work together in their respective endeavours so that a locally-based and worthy charity might receive the maximum financial benefit.
Meghan Baker House (MBH) in Ledbury proved a stand-out choice in its delivery of weekly services to more than 200 adults and children with neurological motor disorders such as Parkinson's, Cerebral Palsy, Dyspraxia, stroke and Multiple Sclerosis.
And Lee Gough, MBH development director, met with the duo at the club's tree-lined golf Gorsley course to congratulate them on their magnificent achievement in raising £14,000 in just 12 months.
“These monies have added considerably to so many, as they become able to transfer the skills and techniques learnt at MBH into all aspects of their everyday lives,” he explained.
In addition to their main centre in Ledbury, the charity offers regular sessions at many centres around Herefordshire, Worcestershire, Shropshire and Gloucestershire, and with no central funding available, £500,000 per annum needs to be raised to achieve their objectives.
Mark and Lorraine were equally praiseworthy of the support they received from Ross members throughout their year, making special mention of the £655 donation from club course manager Dylan Stokes and his sponsors for running the Bath and Bristol Half Marathon.
Also appreciated were the combined efforts of the club's Seniors 55+ sections, and the £1,430 raised from raffles initiated in the two well-supported Seniors Opens.
MBH uses methods of conductive education (CE) focussing on empowering individuals to improve their movement, sensory and cognitive skills through structured, holistic learning experiences.
CE emphasises active participation, individualised goals and a belief in the potential for growth and learning.